Cong govt seems to have allowed criminals to loot rajasthan now: Poonia

After looting the country, the Congress now appears to have allowed criminals to loot the state, BJP's Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia said on Monday. The newly-appointed BJP's state unit chief hurled the accusation, targeting the Congress government in the state over the alleged worsening law and order situation here.

“The Congress looted the country during its rule and today it appears that they have allowed criminals to loot the state as well. The state is flooded with crime and law and order situation is deteriorating,” Poonia told reporters here. He said the Congress was battling with leadership crisis and the leadership has now passed back to Sonia gandhi from Rahul Gandhi.

“In Rajasthan, they tried to create a new leadership but Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took over it,” he said. “The government should focus on improving law and order and on delivering good governance as promised during elections,” he said.

