Vidyasagar Rao take BJP membership afresh after stepping down as Maha Guv

Former governor of Maharashtra Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who recently stepped down from his gubernatorial responsibility took the primary membership of the BJP afresh on Monday.

Rao had been a senior BJP leader from Telangana before assuming the responsibility of Maharashtra Governor. He had served as president of the BJP and also the party's floor leader in the assembly in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He had also served as a Union Minister in the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Expressing happiness over making a re-entry into the BJP, Rao said he would work for the party and its workers, and to bring it to power in Telangana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)