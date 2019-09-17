REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL BRITAIN-EU-JOHNSON-JUNCKER/

Johnson buffeted in Luxembourg, says Brexit deal emerging LUXEMBOURG - Britain’s Boris Johnson said on Monday that a Brexit deal was beginning to emerge, but the EU said he offered nothing to break the impasse during a visit to Luxembourg where he was harangued loudly by protesters and rebuked for trying to shift the blame.

USA-BAHRAIN/ Bahrain's Crown Prince says signs deal to buy Patriot missiles

WASHINGTON - Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa said on Monday that Bahrain has signed an agreement to purchase its first U.S. Patriot missile battery. U.S.

USA-COURT-KAVANAUGH/ Senior U.S. Democrat focused on Trump impeachment, not Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON - The chairman of the U.S. congressional committee responsible for launching any impeachment efforts said on Monday he is focused on investigating President Donald Trump, signaling that calls by some fellow Democrats for impeaching Trump’s Supreme Court appointee Brett Kavanaugh would have to take a back seat. PEOPLE-JEFFREY-EPSTEIN/

Jeffrey Epstein accusers cannot recoup damages over lenient plea deal: U.S. judge A group of women who said Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused them are not entitled to money damages from the United States even though federal prosecutors kept them in the dark about the financier’s lenient non-prosecution agreement more than a decade ago, a Florida judge ruled on Monday.

BUSINESS SAUDI-ARAMCO/

Trump says looks like Iran was behind Saudi oil attacks WASHINGTON/DUBAI - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said it looked like Iran was behind attacks on oil plants in Saudi Arabia at the weekend that raised fears of a fresh Middle East conflict, but added that he did not want war with anyone.

USA-AUTOS-LABOR/ Workers picket GM plants as UAW contract talks resume

DETROIT - Negotiators for General Motors Co and the United Auto Workers were continuing talks Monday afternoon to resolve a strike that shut down the automaker’s highly profitable U.S. operations. ENTERTAINMENT

NETFLIX-SEINFELD/ Classic sitcom 'Seinfeld' will head to Netflix in 2021

LOS ANGELES - Netflix Inc landed the global streaming rights for classic TV sitcom “Seinfeld,” the company said on Monday, bolstering its digital catalog as it faces the loss of two popular series. PEOPLE-BRAD-PITT/

Who calls the tunes in space, Brad Pitt asks NASA astronaut LOS ANGELES - Brad Pitt traded laughs on Monday in a call to the International Space Station with a NASA astronaut, who somersaulted during the zero-gravity interview ahead of this week’s release of the actor’s new film, the space thriller “Ad Astra.”

SPORTS BASEBALL-MLB-RIVERA/

Trump awards Medal of Freedom to Rivera President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to record-setting reliever Mariano Rivera on Monday.

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-FCB/PREVIEW Messi could make Barca return against Dortmund

BARCELONA, Sept 16 - Barcelona captain Lionel Messi could make his comeback from injury against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in the Champions League. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CARRIE LAM (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam speaks to media at weekly news briefing Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam is expected to speak to the media on the development of the protest situation during a weekly news conference.

17 Sep 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT CANADA-ELECTION/POLLS

Canadian poll results ahead of Oct. 21 federal election Canadians will vote in a federal election on Oct. 21. A summary of polls tracking party voting intentions at a national level and published by the media will be updated weekly or as results are published.

Sep 17 BRITAIN-EU/

UK LIberal Democrats hold annual party conference Britain's anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat party host their annual conference in the seaside town of Bournemouth.

Sep 17 RUSSIA-CHINA/ (PIX)

Russia's PM Medvedev, China's Premier Li Keqiang meet in St Petersburg Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to meet China's Premier Li Keqiang in St Petersburg.

Sep 17 UN-NUCLEAR/ (TV)

U.N. nuclear watchdog's annual General Conference The U.N. nuclear watchdog holds its annual General Conference, a week-long meeting of its member states and its biggest policy-making body.

Sep 17 SLOVAKIA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Slovak Prime Minister seen surviving no-confidence vote Slovakia's Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini is expected to survive a no-confidence vote in the parliament, initiated by opposition parties, but his government is facing more pressure resulting from the investigation of last year's murder of an investigative journalist that has revealed links between the businessman charged with ordering the murder and representatives of politics, police and justice.

17 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT NETHERLANDS-ISRAEL/GANTZ

Dutch court hears case against Israel's Gantz A Dutch court will hear arguments on the admissibility of a civil case brought by a Dutch national of Palestinian descent against former Israeli general and current candidate for prime minister Benny Gantz, for the bombing of his family home in Gaza in 2014.

17 Sep 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/INSULIN (PIX) (TV)

Insulin providers build stocks, new routes to guarantee supply after Brexit Ahead of the biggest change to Britain’s trading laws in almost 50 years, two of Britain’s three insulin providers set out all the changes they have made to their businesses to be able to still deliver life-saving drugs through a potentially disruptive Brexit.

17 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Supreme Court hearing on prorogation ahead of Brexit Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government will seek to persuade Britain's top court that his decision to suspend parliament until shortly before the date for Brexit was not illegal as Scottish judges concluded last week.

17 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SPAIN-POLITICS/ (TV)

Spain's King meets key political leaders in last attempt to avoid new election Spanish king Felipe VI meets the leaders of main political parties in the last day of formal consultations to see if a workable government is in the offing or a new election - the country's fourth in as many years - will be needed after a long stalemate in Spanish politics.

17 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/BACKSTOP-DETAIL

Brexit deal in the making or not really? Latest in EU-UK talks on replacing backstop Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks Brexit with the European Union's chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday, with the former saying an outline of a deal is in the making and the bloc pouring cold water on prospects of any breakthrough.

17 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT NETHERLANDS-GOVERNMENT/ (PIX)

Dutch government presents 2020 budget plans Dutch government presents budget plans for 2020

17 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

EDF-SAFETY/NUCLEARPOWER EDF expected to provide details of welding problems at several steam generators

French utility is expected to give details of the welding problems that were discovered at several steam generators at its nuclear reactors. Depending on the severity, EDF or ASN could decide to halt several reactors. (Date unknown) Sep 17

NORTH MACEDONIA-CANNABIS/ (PIX) (TV) N. Macedonia hopes medical cannabis growth would boost its economy

North Macedonia, a country for centuries known for the best-quality opium, is aiming to become a leader in cannabis production for medical purposes. Foreign companies and local firms are competing for government licences, and the country has become field for researchers as well. Sep 17

EU-APPLE/STATEAID Apple to appeal an EU order to pay 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland

Apple will seek to convince Europe's second-highest court to overturn an EU order to pay 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland in a case key to EU efforts to get multinationals pay their fair share of taxes and a landmark decision for Europe's tough talking antitrust chief. Ireland is also fighting the EU order. Sep 17

SAUDI-ARAMCO/FIRE-USA (TV) U.S. Energy Secretary Perry speaks to media

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks to reporters on a trip to Vienna. He has said his country stands ready to tap its Strategic Petroleum Reserve after a weekend attack on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure, but has so far declined to say how much of the SPR might be used or when. 17 Sep 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

USA-FED/DIVIDED Divided Fed readies for "robust" debate, and then a rate cut

There is little doubt that U.S. central bankers will deliver an interest rate cut at their meeting this week. But behind closed doors, a robust debate and deep disagreements over what the data say about the economic outlook may create a high hurdle for any further rate cuts ahead. 17 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ECB-LAGARDE/PARLIAMENT (PIX) EU Parliament holds final vote on Lagarde's appointment to lead ECB

European Union lawmakers hold their final vote on the appointment of Christine Lagarde as president of the European Central Bank, after the parliament's economic committee gave its backing to the former IMF chief. 17 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SAUDI-CENBANK/ (PIX) (TV) Saudi central bank holds annual news conference

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority publishes annual report at a news conference with the central bank head and top officials. 17 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

PURDUE PHARMA-BANKRUPTCY/HEARING Purdue Pharma lays out bankruptcy plans in first court hearing

Lawyers for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP will lay out in court on Tuesday their plans for the company's bankruptcy, which was driven by more than 2,600 lawsuits alleging the company fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic. 17 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

VALE-DISASTER/ EXCLUSIVE-Update on Vale's mine disaster in Brazil

An exclusive story about Vale's actions after its second mining dam collapse in four years killed at least 240 people in Brazil. 17 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

TOTAL-CEO/ Total's CEO Pouyanne at a hearing of French parliament's economic commission

Total's CEO Patrick Pouyanne speaks during a hearing of French parliament's economic commission. Pouyanne will answer questions from MPs. Questions could include comments on the Saudi situation. 17 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA/FILE (TV)

File footage of Japan's 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster File footage and an explainer story about Japan's 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, two days before a Tokyo court is set to hand down its verdict on whether Tokyo Electric Power executives are liable for the worst nuclear disaster after Chernobyl.

Sep 17 CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY (TV) Turkey's main opposition party holds Syria conference

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) holds a conference on the situation in Syria. Sep 17

INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX) (TV) Monitoring developments in India's Kashmir amid tight security after New Delhi revoked special status of the region

Monitoring developments in Kashmir amid tensions over India's decision this month to revoke the special status of its portion of the majority Muslim region that both countries claim. Sep 17

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY TECH-POLICE/BOLAWRAP (PIX) (TV)

Non-lethal police weapon entangles suspects with Kevlar lasso Police in the United States are being trained to use a new non-lethal weapon that discharges an 8 foot bola style Kevlar tether at 640 feet per second to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

Sep 17 CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

LEBANON-COURT/ISRAEL (PIX) (TV) Lebanon military court tries ex-militia commander tied to Israel

Lebanon's military court is expected to start the trial of Amer al-Fakhoury, the ex-chief of an Israeli-linked prison, who was arrested this week after entering Beirut. Sep 17

