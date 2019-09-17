Pondy Lt Guv, CM extend birthday greetings to PM

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday. In her greetings to Modi, Bedi said, "the whole world is looking up to you for your qualities of leadership. Your are an inspiration for millions all over the world today." The former IPS officer also wished that God blessed him with the best of health to enable him to "serve our country to the maximum." "May you fulfill all your aspirations which you nurtured all your life for the prosperity of every Indian and place India back in the heart of wisdom and sagacity to serve humanity as a whole," she added.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, in his message said he prayed to the Almighty "for your good health to serve the people of the country." President of Puducherry State unit of the BJP V Saminathan MLA was among those who greeted the Prime Minister. PTI COR ROH ROH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)