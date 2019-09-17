Indians joining together to make country plastic-free will inspire world: Shekhawat

If 130 crore Indians join together to make India plastic-free and clean, it will inspire many other countries just like our Independence struggle inspired them to follow our path to gain freedom, said Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra SIngh Shekhawat on Tuesday. He was speaking at an event organised by Sulabh International Social Service Organisation to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as Swachhta Diwas.

Shekhawat wished Modi on the special day, crediting him for "restoring the legacy of the country and its people" in the world. "Whenever India attains a milestone, it offers a ray of hope to many countries in the world. India had the Quit India Movement in 1942 and then gained independence in 1947.

"Our country's independence was important not only for us but also for the entire world. Within 25 years, almost all the countries became independent," Shekhawat said at the event. He said if Indians join the initiative to make the country plastic-free or self-sufficient in terms of water, many other countries would would get the inspiration.

Sulabh Sanitation and Social Reform Movement founder also extended birthday wishes to the prime minister and said he has pioneered several initiatives in the country. Pathak also hailed the prime minister for taking the step to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status by nullifying Article 370 of the Constitution.

