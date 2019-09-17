International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK, Germany agree to work energetically on Brexit deal - PM Johnson's spokesman

Reuters London
Updated: 17-09-2019 16:51 IST
UK, Germany agree to work energetically on Brexit deal - PM Johnson's spokesman

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday to work with energy and determination to reach a Brexit agreement and will discuss it at a meeting of the United Nations next week, his spokesman said.

After a bruising visit to Luxembourg on Monday when Johnson was booed by protesters and criticised by Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, the British leader spoke to Merkel earlier on Tuesday, redoubling efforts to secure a deal to leave the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019