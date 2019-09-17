JNUSU polls: BAPSA, NSUI see moral victories in increased vote share

The BAPSA and NSUI saw moral victories in their increased vote share in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the results of which were announced on Tuesday. The Left unity and RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also saw an increase in their vote share this time.

The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all the four central panel posts in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls. The ABVP came second on the posts of president, vice president, general secretary and joint secretary. The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) saw their vote share increasing to 50.15 per cent from 4 per cent last year.

However, its vote share on the president's post saw a marginal decline to 40.38 per cent from last year's figure of 41.67 per cent. Aishe Ghosh, who was elected as the president from the Left grouping, said all parties put their maximum efforts for the post and said their performance had not faltered.

The ABVP saw its vote share increase from close to 20 per cent last year to 23.23 per cent this year. Last year, the party's presidential candidate had a vote share of around 18 per cent but this year it increased to 20 per cent. Durgesh Kumar, president of the party's JNU unit said, "This time, more students have voted for the party which has led to an increase in our vote share and we have emerged as the single largest party in campus."

"The Left is definitely going to be eliminated from this campus in the coming times. But we respect the mandate," Kumar said. Meanwhile, Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA), which fielded candidates for the posts of president and general secretary, recorded an increase in its vote share from 13 per cent last year to 20.5 per cent this year.

"We have fought against fear mongering among students and the propaganda of the Left. We have also raised student issues and emerged as the single largest party," said Amit Kumar, president of the party. He said their presidential candidate, Jitendra Suna, has been an active member of the party and even in his presidential address, he did not rely on rhetoric but facts which adhered them to students.

The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India said it has seen a "massive" increase in its vote share in JNUSU polls from 2017 when its presidential candidate got a meagre 82 votes to 2019 when their candidate has secured 771 votes. Last year, the party's vote share for the presidential seat was around 7.75 per cent whereas this year the party has almost doubled its vote share to 13.46 per cent.

The Chhatra RJD, which made its poll debut last year, saw a massive decline in its vote share on the president's post from 10.41 per cent last year to 2.72 per cent this year. The Rashtriya Janata Dal's students wing had tried to form a third front by forming an alliance with NSUI and BAPSA but talks did not materialise and the parties went solo.

