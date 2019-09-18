International Development News
Spain's King says no candidate for PM, paves way for new election

Reuters Madrid
Updated: 18-09-2019 00:04 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Spain's Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez will not seek a new parliamentary vote to stay on as premier after rival parties refused to back him, the royal palace said on Tuesday, paving the way for a new election - the country's fourth in four years.

The head of state, King Felipe VI, who had earlier consulted all key political leaders to verify if a workable government was still possible, will not propose any other candidate for the premiership, the palace said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Spain
