Iran's Rouhani says U.S. seeking to put pressure on Tehran with attack accusations

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday U.S. accusations that Iran was behind an attack on Saudi oil sites were aimed at increasing pressure on Tehran, state media reported. The United States believes the attacks that crippled Saudi Arabian oil facilities last weekend originated in southwestern Iran, a U.S. official told Reuters, an assessment that further increases tension in the Middle East.

"While exerting psychological and economic pressure on the Iranian people (through sanctions), they want to impose maximum ... pressure on Iran through slander," Rouhani said according to state broadcaster IRIB. "Meanwhile, no one believes these accusations."

