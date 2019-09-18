BJP MLA submits list of 86,000 voters with `double enrollment'

Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha claimed on Wednesday that there are over 86,000 voters in the city whose names are found in voter lists in more than one constituency. Lodha, MLA from Malabar Hill in South Mumbai, submitted a list of such voters to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora here, demanding that the Election Commission take action against them.

Lodha said he had formed a team to find out the names which were registered in more than one constituency in Mumbai or in Mumbai and some other part of the country. Many of these voters were not even Mumbai residents, and the ECI must take a serious note of this, the BJP leader said.

"I have demanded that ECI and state election officers stop this menace to maintain sanctity of the electoral process," he told PTI. Lodha also said that he demanded that Maharashtra elections be held before Diwali to ensure maximum voting, as people travel to their native places during Diwali vacations.

CEC Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra are in Mumbai to review preparations for the Maharashtra Assembly elections which are due in October..

