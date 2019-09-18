Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN29 ISRAEL-2NDLD POLLS

Israel election: Netanyahu, rival tied as majority votes counted Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and its main rival Blue and White tied at 32 seats each Wednesday after an unprecedented repeat election, putting the country's longest serving premier on a shaky ground and raising the possibility of a unity government. By Harinder Mishra

European parliamentarians back India on Kashmir, slam Pakistan for harbouring terrorists Brussels: European parliamentarians Ryszard Czarnecki and Fulvio Martusciello have backed India on the Kashmir issue during a special debate of the plenary of the European Parliament by describing it a great democracy and slammed Pakistan for harbouring terrorists.

Pakistan urges international community to take note of India's aggressive posturing to retake PoK Islamabad: Pakistan has urged the international community to take note of India's aggressive posturing about taking "physical jurisdiction" of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, warning that such "belligerent" statements have the potential to further escalate tensions and seriously jeopardise peace in the region. By Sajjad Hussain

At 17.5 million, Indian diaspora largest in the world : UN report United Nations: India was the leading country of origin of international migrants in 2019 with a 17.5 million strong diaspora, according to new estimates released by the United Nations, which said the number of migrants globally reached an estimated 272 million. By Yoshita Singh

