Adityanath will go to Uttarakhand if UP implements NRC: AAP

Alleging that the ruling BJP was spreading "anarchy" in the name of NRC, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said if it was implemented in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would have to go to Uttarakhand. "The BJP is spreading anarchy in the name of NRC. It has a number of anomalies. The country cannot move forward with it," Singh told reporters here.

"The BJP talks of the interest of Hindus, but in Assam, 18 lakh Hindus were made refugees. Most of them belonged to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader claimed. About Adityanath's recent statement that he would implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, if needed, Singh said, "If it is implemented in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister will have to go to Uttarakhand, from where he hails."

Padma Shri awardees, those who fought in the Kargil war and those who laid down their lives during the Assam agitation were made refugees all of a sudden, he said, adding, "The BJP only wants to create instability and spread hatred." Singh termed the 100 days of the Modi government's second term at the Centre as the "100 days" horror movie.

He also attacked the Centre for the current economic slowdown in the country and claimed that incidents of crime had risen by 35 per cent in Uttar Pradesh.

