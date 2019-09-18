Union min calls on Malik, discusses power infrastructure in J-K

Union minister R K Singh on Wednesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in Srinagar and discussed with him the augmentation of the power infrastructure in the state, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said. Singh, who is the Union Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and the governor discussed about various major initiatives taken by the central government to augment the power infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and ensure 100 per cent electrification of all households, the spokesman said.

They also considered ways and means to exploit renewable energy resources including hydroelectric and solar power based projects, he said. Singh and Malik also stressed the vital importance of the skill development and creating a vibrant ecosystem for facilitating entrepreneurship among the youth, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)