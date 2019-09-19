Canada's Trudeau apologizes for dressing up in brownface in 2001

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized on Wednesday for wearing brownface makeup to a costume party in 2001, an image that could undermine his chances for re-election with less than five weeks to go before the national election.

"I should have known better then, but I didn't and I did it and I'm deeply sorry," Trudeau told reporters on his campaign plane in Halifax, Nova Scotia, after Time magazine published the image.

Also Read: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau sends best wishes to Asha Bhosle on her birthday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)