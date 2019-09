Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday he did not rule out a Brexit deal before the October 31 deadline but he still has not seen new solutions to the Irish border problem. "With a few nights of hard work a lot can be done, but it all starts with the will to agree", Rutte said.

"I can only respond to real, specific proposals."

