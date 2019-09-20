Trump says U.S. sanctioning Iran's national bank

The United States is imposing sanctions on Iran's national bank, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.

Trump did not give any other details about the sanctions. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the bank was Tehran's last source of funds.

Also Read: Delighted that US President Donald Trump will join community program at Houston on Sept 22, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)