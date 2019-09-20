Trump: U.S. is making a lot of progress with China

President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that the United States is making a lot of progress with China, as two of the world's biggest economies work toward resolving their protracted trade dispute.

Trump, speaking at the Oval Office, said the United States is taking in billions from tariffs imposed on Chinese imports.

