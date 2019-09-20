Kolkata, Sep 20 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories from the

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL16 WB-JU-DILIP GHOSH Surgical strike needed to destroy JU hub of anti- nationals; TMC waiting to get Supriyo killed: BJP Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday alleged that the Jadavpur University campus has become a hub of anti-nationals and communists and "our cadres" would conduct a Balakot-like surgical strike to destroy it.

CAL17 JH-NADDA Oppn leaders are either in jail or on bail for want of good intension: Nadda Chaibasa (Jharkhand): BJPs working president J P Nadda on Friday said that opposition leaders were either in jail or on bail as their intentions were not good. CAL18 WB-JU-LD GUV Waited for 'sufficient time' after speaking to CM before visiting JU: Governor Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday justified his visit to Jadavpur University to rescue Union minister Babul Supriyo, saying he waited for "sufficient time" after speaking to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and left for the institute after "the situation did not show any change".

CAL19 WB-SARADHA-2ND LD KUMAR Rajeev Kumar skips summons, CBI searches different locations Kolkata: CBI officials on Friday went to various locations to trace former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar after he again failed to turn up at the agency's office here in the morning in connection with the probe into Saradha chit fund scam, sources in the agency said here. CAL22 WB-JU-TMC Those who vandalised JU campus to be punished: TMC minister Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress leader and minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday said the state government will punish those who assaulted the students of Jadavpur University and ransacked the campus on Thursday.

CAL23 WB-NRC-MAMATA Don't worry about NRC, BJP has to get past me to touch you: Mamata assures people Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday assured the people that NRC will not be allowed in the state and the BJP would have to get past her if the saffron party wants to touch them. CCM3 BIZ-BANKS-ECONOMY Banks' credit must grow 12pc to meet USD-5 trillion economy target: SBI official Kolkata: The credit from banks must grow by 12 per cent every year to meet the Centre's target to achieve a USD 5-trillion economy within the next five years and the step taken for mergers of the PSBs is in the right direction to meet the goal, a top SBI official said Friday.

CES7 WB-JU-INTELLECTUALS City intellectuals express concern over violence, arson in JU Kolkata: A group of prominent personalities of West Bengal, including film director Aparna Sen, on Friday expressed concern over the violence and arson that took place during and after the visit of Union minister Babul Supriyo to Jadavpur University campus on Thursday. CES9 WB-JU-RALLIES SFI, ABVP take out rallies, blame each other for JU violence Kolkata: The Students Federation of India and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Friday took out rallies in the city and eleswhere in the state blaming each other for the violence in the Jadavpur University campus on Thursday.

