BJP's Gyandev Ahuja to hold demonstration, candle march against atrocities on Hindus in Pak

Rajasthan BJP vice president Gyandev Ahuja on Friday announced to hold a demonstration in front of Pakistan Embassy on September 23 and a candle vigil march on September 26 in New Delhi against alleged atrocities on Hindus in the neighboring country. An 'Aakrosh rally' will be organised which will start at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on September 23, he said, adding that senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani will also participate in the event.

The BJP leader, best known for his controversial remarks, said that he along with the party workers will carry out a candle march in support of Pakistani Hindus on September 26. The march will commence from Statue Circle at 6 pm and conclude near Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate, he said. "Though the central government is working to ensure safeguarding the rights of Pakistani Hindus, I urge it to take more steps in this direction," Ahuja said.

Several reports of forced conversion and murder of girls belonging to the Hindu community in Pakistan have emerged in media in the recent past. A Sindhi Hindu girl, Chandni was murdered in his hostel room recently in Pakistan's northern Sindh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)