Probe Maha govt decisions post Sep 16, says Cong to Lokayukta

The Maharashtra Congress on Saturday said the Lokayukta should probe all decisions taken by the BJP-led state government from September 16. In a letter to the Lokayukta, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said there was "large scale corruption" in decisions taken during this period and sought a probe.

Anticipating imposition of the model of conduct for the state Assembly polls, several decisions were taken by ministers to benefit party workers or kin or to extract financial favours, Sawant alleged. He claimed the state government's website had crashed and office staff of several ministers was trying to "back date" some of these decisions.

Therefore, decisions taken from September 16 till date should be probed and scrapped, he said, adding that the Lokayukta should investigate why the government's website has been non-functional since Friday. Moreover, he said, the state government should not upload any new decisions on the state government website now that the code of conduct is in force.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the schedule for the Maharashtra polls, with voting to be held on October 21 and counting on October 24..

