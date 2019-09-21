TRS govt depriving the poor of Centres welfare schemes'

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday alleged that the Telangana government was not implementing many of its welfare schemes, depriving the poor of benefits and urged it to set aside politics and ensure these were enforced. Various schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were not being implemented in the state, he said.

"The TRS government is not implementing several schemes of the Central government... in a way they are harming the cause of poor people of the state", the minister for petroleum and natural gas told reporters here. He said the state government was adopting a 'lacklustre' approach towards some schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat The minister said that the state government, being a partner, should cooperate in implementing the schemes and expressed the hope that the ruling TRS dispensation would take forward cooperative federalism along with the Modi government.

He requested the TRS government to set politics aside and implement these schemes for the benefit of the people. Pradhan said the state government had not taken any steps to implement quota for Economically Backward Classes, which has been already announced by the Centre.

The minister claimed there is a lot of support for the BJP in Telangana and the party was expanding its base 'due to corruption, insensitivity and family-based politics of the TRS." He said the recent Lok Sabha election results in Telangana, Odisha and West Bengal had shown a 'new trend' for the BJP, as it won four, eight and 18 seats in these states. Among these states, "we feel the maximum political polarisation has started is in Telangana.

"I am confident in future the BJP will emerge as an alternative and we will be able to serve the people of the state," Pradhan said. The Minister hailed the reduction in corporate tax and other measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying it was a big step towards taking forward the government's Make in India' initiative and hoped these steps would very soon have a positive impact..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)