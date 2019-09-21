Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN9 US-HOWDYMODI-INDIANS Indian-Americans all set to welcome Modi for 'Howdy, Modi' event

Houston: Indian-Americans in Houston are all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the mega "Howdy, Modi" event on Sunday, to be attended by 50,000 audience, the largest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader visiting the US, other than the Pope.By Seema Hakhu Kachru

FGN10 FINLAND-JAISHANKAR-TALKS Jaishankar holds talks on terrorism, regional issues with top Finnish leadership

Helsinki: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held long discussions on cross-border terrorism with the top Finnish leadership, amidst Pakistan's bid to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

FGN4 TRUMP-INDOPAK-MEETINGS Trump to meet Pak PM Imran on Monday, PM Modi on Tuesday in New York

Washington: US President Donald Trump will meet Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, a day after he joins Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the mega "Howdy Modi" event in Houston and will again hold a meeting with the Indian leader in New York on Tuesday, a senior official has said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN5 TRUMP-CHINA-TRADE-LD DEAL No need to have trade deal with China before 2020 elections: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said he does not feel the need to strike a trade agreement with China before the next year's presidential elections, emphasizing that he is looking for a complete and not a "partial deal" with Beijing. By Lalit K Jha

FGN2 US-TRUMP-CHINA China is threat to world: US President Trump

Washington: Expressing concern over China's growing military might, US President Donald Trump has said the Communist nation is a threat to the world and blamed his predecessors for not stopping it from stealing America's intellectual property to bolster its defence capabilities. By Lalit K Jha

FGN6 US-INDIA-TAX-LD RELIEF US corporate sector hails India's move to slash income tax rate for companies

Washington: The US' corporate sector has lauded the Indian government for substantially slashing the income tax rate to 25.17 per cent, saying the move will reverse the economic slowdown and allow global companies a "good option" for growing their manufacturing base in the country.By Lalit K Jha

FGN8 UN-INDIA-CLIMATE India important actor in climate action, making fantastic efforts in renewable energy: UN chief

United Nations: India is a very important actor and "fundamental partner" in international efforts on climate action and is making a "fantastic effort" to grow its renewable energy basket, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said. By Yoshita Singh FGN13 IRAN-LD SALAMI

Iran's Guard says ready for 'any scenario' amid US standoff Tehran: Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard is ready for combat and "any scenario," its chief commander said Saturday, as the country's nuclear deal with world powers collapses and the U.S. alleged Iran was behind a weekend attack on major oil sites in Saudi Arabia that shook global energy markets. (AP)

