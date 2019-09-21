PM Modi arrives in Houston to attend mega diaspora event; meet Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome by members of the Indian community here on Saturday as he arrived for the mega "Howdy Modi" event in which he will be joined by US President Donald Trump and address over 50,000 Indian-Americans. On the way to Houston, Modi's flight had a 2-hour technical halt in Frankfurt early on Saturday morning where he was received by India's Ambassador to Germany Mukta Tomar and Consul General Pratibha Parkar.

The "Howdy Modi" event on Sunday at the sprawling NRG Football Stadium here is the largest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader visiting the US, other than the Pope. US President Trump's presence at the Houston event marks a new milestone, Modi had said in his departure statement ahead of his visit. This would be the first time a US President is attending an Indian-American community event with Modi.

In Houston, Modi will also interact with CEOs of leading American energy companies with an aim to enhance India-US energy partnership. From Houston, Modi will fly to New York where he will address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session in New York on September 27 and will have a packed agenda of bilateral and multilateral engagements.

