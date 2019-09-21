Rs 67 lakh cash seized in Mumbai

Within hours of the model code of conduct coming into force in Maharashtra, the police seized Rs 67 lakh in cash from a south Mumbai locality on Saturday. On a tip-off, a special squad of city police raided a shop in Popalwadi area on Saturday evening, an official said.

The squad recovered Rs 67 lakh in cash from the shop, which was handed over to the Income Tax Department for further inquiry, he said. Assembly Elections will be held in Maharashtra on October 21, the Election Commission announced earlier on Saturday...

