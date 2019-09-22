Iran will not allow anyone to violate its borders- Iran president

Iran will not allow anyone to violate its borders, President Hassan Rouhani said in Tehran on Sunday at a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the start of the Islamic Republic's 1980-1988 war with Iraq.

The presence of foreign forces in the Gulf creates insecurity for the region and the oil industry, he said in a speech broadcast live on state TV.

