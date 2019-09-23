Tamilisai Soundararajan seeks HC permission to withdraw plea

Former president of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, Tamilisai Soundararajan, presently governor of Telangana, on Monday filed an application in the Madras High Court seeking permission to withdraw her plea challenging the election of DMK candidate Kanimozhi from Thoothukudi Lok Sabha in the general elections held in April this year. Senior counsel for Soundararajan said she has been appointed to a constitutional post and sought permission to withdraw the plea.

Justice S M Subramaniyam told the counsel to follow procedure. In her plea, Soundararajan had alleged that Kanimozhi had suppressed certain material facts with regard to the income of her husband and son in the nomination papers.

Soundarajan had contested the April 18 polls in Tamil Nadu from Thoothukudi constituency and she lost to her nearest rival Kanimozhi by a margin of over 3.47 lakh votes..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)