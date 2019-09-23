Trump says hopes India, Pakistan can come together on Kashmir

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he hoped India and Pakistan could come together to resolve their differences over Kashmir but Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would like the United States to use its influence to help. Trump and Khan met on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. Trump is to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this week.

The president reiterated to Khan as they began their meeting with reporters present that he would be willing to mediate between India and Pakistan over Kashmir. Muslim-majority Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan. Both countries rule parts of Kashmir while claiming it in full. Two of the three wars they have fought have been over it.

Also Read: Capt Pawar to represent India in international balloon fiesta

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)