Modi holds series of bilateral meetings on sidelines on UNGA session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a series of bilateral meetings, including with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Colombian President Ivan Marquez and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session here. Modi arrived here Sunday night to participate in the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly after delivering an electrifying address in Houston to over 50,000 members of the Indian diaspora at a mega community event also addressed by President Donald Trump.

On the sidelines of the UN session, Modi interacted with German Chancellor Merkel, Colombian President Marquez, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and the Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte. During his meeting with Tamim, both leaders reviewed the full range of ties between India and Qatar.

The Emir of Qatar also highlights Prime Minister Modi's efforts to make Yoga more popular globally.

