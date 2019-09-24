International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Trump takes dim view of attempt by France's Macron to mediate Iran dispute

Reuters New York
Updated: 24-09-2019 02:46 IST
Trump takes dim view of attempt by France's Macron to mediate Iran dispute

US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed French President Emmanuel Macron's attempt to mediate between the United States and Iran on the dispute between the two countries.

"We don't need a mediator," Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. "He's (Macron) a friend of mine, but we're not looking for any mediators. They know who to call."

Trump also said he had no meetings scheduled this week with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani but would not rule out meeting him in New York.

Also Read: Delighted that US President Donald Trump will join community program at Houston on Sept 22, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019