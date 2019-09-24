REFILE-Venezuelan opposition envoy says more support needed from Europe

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's envoy to the United States, Carlos Vecchio, said on Tuesday that the opposition needed more support from Europe to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

The opposition and the United States consider Maduro's 2018 re-election fraudulent and he has overseen an economic and political crisis. On Monday, a group of Latin American countries agreed to implement sanctions on members of Maduro's government during a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

