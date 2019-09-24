International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

REFILE-Venezuelan opposition envoy says more support needed from Europe

Reuters Carcas
Updated: 24-09-2019 18:37 IST
REFILE-Venezuelan opposition envoy says more support needed from Europe

Image Credit: Flickr

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's envoy to the United States, Carlos Vecchio, said on Tuesday that the opposition needed more support from Europe to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

The opposition and the United States consider Maduro's 2018 re-election fraudulent and he has overseen an economic and political crisis. On Monday, a group of Latin American countries agreed to implement sanctions on members of Maduro's government during a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Venezuela Rb
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019