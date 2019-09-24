Reports of DMK donating Rs 25 cr to Left parties concocted: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Tuesday said all donations and funds it received during the Lok Sabha polls have been reflected in its statement to the Election Commission of India and dismissed reports of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) donating Rs 25 crore to Left parties as "concocted". It said the allegation that the party has hidden its poll expenditure was "false".

In a statement, the CPI(M) said, "Reports have appeared in a section of the media regarding election funding and expenditure of the CPI(M). This is nothing but disinformation designed to discredit the party." "Contrary to the allegation, all donations and funds received during the period of the Lok Sabha elections have been reflected in the statement of election accounts submitted to the Election Commission of India. This includes donations and contributions received from all over the country including Tamil Nadu. Nothing is hidden as falsely alleged," it said.

According to the news report, which quoted the election affidavit of the DMK, of the Rs 25 crore, a sum of Rs 15 crore was given to the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rs 10 crore to the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The report also claimed that the Left parties have not mentioned this amount in their election expenditure affidavit so far.

The CPI(M) said, "The statement of accounts has given the full expenditure incurred by the Party during the elections. The "amount" stated in the media report as party expenditure is concocted. All this can be verified when the statement of accounts will be put up on the official website of the Election Commission of India." The CPI and the CPI(M) were allotted two seats in Tamil Nadu by the DMK in the Lok Sabha polls. The parties won both the seats.

