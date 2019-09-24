Trump in U.N. speech calls on nations to reject Iran's 'blood lust'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on nations around the world to tighten the economic noose around Iran's economy, saying no country should support Iran's "blood lust."

"All nations have a duty to act," Trump told the United Nations General Assembly. "No responsible government should subsidize Iran's blood lust. As long as Iran's menacing behavior continues, sanctions will not be lifted. They will be tightened."

