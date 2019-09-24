International Development News
Development News Edition
Turkey's Erdogan says nuclear power should either be free for all or banned

Reuters
Updated: 24-09-2019 21:00 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said nuclear power should either be free for all states or banned completely, and warned that the "inequality" between states who have nuclear power and who do not undermines global balances.

"The position of nuclear power should either be forbidden for all or permissable for everyone," Erdogan told the United Nations General Assembly annual gathering of world leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

