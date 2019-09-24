Prime Minister Modi meets Trump on sidelines of UNGA session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session and discussed with him bilateral ties. The meeting comes two days after both leaders were together at the 'Howdy, Modi' mega event in Houston during which they addressed over 50,000 Indian-Americans.

The two leaders met for the fourth time in as many months. "PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @realDonaldTrump meet on the sidelines of the @UN session in New York. This comes days after both leaders were together at the #HowdyModi programme in Houston," Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)