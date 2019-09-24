Women capable of deciding ways for their uplift, men should not interfere: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said women are multi-taskers who can juggle between work and home, and asserted that men should not arrogate to themselves the power to decide how women can make progress as they can choose their own path. Bhagwat's remarks are in contrast with the statement he had made in 2013 suggesting that women's primarily role is to look after household.

Bhagwat was speaking at the launch of a survey on women by an RSS-linked organisation. "Men do not have the capacity to decide the ways for upliftment of women. They themselves can only do so. Women are capable of taking decisions related to them," he said, adding that men should not arrogate to themselves the power to decide how women can make progress.

Underlining that time and again women have proved that they are "multi-tasker", Bhgawat said, "There should not be doubts that women cannot juggle between home and work. We have forgotten what is their capacity. Men can not do such things." It has been repeatedly stated that men do listen to women but don't follow, he said, adding that the men should not forget their strength.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was also present at the event, said women do not need participation for the sake of tokenism. The minister said it becomes difficult to find women directors on the boards of companies.

There are capable women for the post but they don't come forward, she said, adding that women should come forward and speak about the issues related to them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)