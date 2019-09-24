International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Trump says he sees U.S.-India trade deal soon

Reuters New York
Updated: 24-09-2019 22:30 IST
Trump says he sees U.S.-India trade deal soon

Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he expected to have a trade deal of some kind between the United States and India soon.

"I think very soon we'll have a trade deal. We'll have the larger deal down the road a little bit, but we will have a trade deal very soon," Trump told reporters as he met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly. (Reporting By Jeff Mason; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; editing by Grant McCool)

Also Read: US President Donald Trump arrives at the NRG stadium for 'Howdy, Modi' event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019