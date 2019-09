Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday he had held a good meeting with Britain's Boris Johnson but they had not reached an agreement on how to resolve their differences over Brexit.

"It was a good meeting. No agreements by any means, but we got into some more details," Varadkar told reporters following the meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

