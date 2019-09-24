International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Biden to back impeachment unless Trump cooperates in Ukraine probe: campaign

PTI Washington DC
Updated: 24-09-2019 23:22 IST
Biden to back impeachment unless Trump cooperates in Ukraine probe: campaign

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will support impeaching President Donald Trump unless he cooperates with congressional investigations into Ukraine and other scandals, Biden's campaign said Tuesday.

"He's going to call on Trump to comply with all of Congress' outstanding, lawful requests for information -- in the Ukraine matter, and in the other investigations -- and if Trump does not comply, Congress has no choice but to impeach," the campaign said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019