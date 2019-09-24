Biden to back impeachment unless Trump cooperates in Ukraine probe: campaign

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will support impeaching President Donald Trump unless he cooperates with congressional investigations into Ukraine and other scandals, Biden's campaign said Tuesday.

"He's going to call on Trump to comply with all of Congress' outstanding, lawful requests for information -- in the Ukraine matter, and in the other investigations -- and if Trump does not comply, Congress has no choice but to impeach," the campaign said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)