Schumer to Trump on whistleblower: We need the complaint

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 25-09-2019 00:29 IST
The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump's recent promise to release the transcript of a phone call believed to be at the heart of a whistleblower complaint about Trump was not enough.

"We need the complaint," Schumer said. "Simply to release the transcript is not going to come close."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

