Schumer to Trump on whistleblower: We need the complaint

The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump's recent promise to release the transcript of a phone call believed to be at the heart of a whistleblower complaint about Trump was not enough.

"We need the complaint," Schumer said. "Simply to release the transcript is not going to come close."

