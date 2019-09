British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Queen Elizabeth after the Supreme Court ruled he acted unlawfully when he advised her to suspend parliament just weeks before Brexit, a government official said on Tuesday.

Asked if it had been an apologetic call, the official declined to discuss the content of the conversation.

Also Read: Boris Johnson heads to UN, urging world to see beyond Brexit

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)