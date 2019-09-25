International Development News
Trump urges India's Modi to improve ties with Pakistan amid Kashmir dispute

U.S. President Donald Trump urged India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to improve ties with Pakistan and "fulfill his promise to better the lives of the Kashmiri people," the White House said in a statement after the pair met on the sidelines of the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders.

Muslim-majority Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan. Last month India removed the decades-old autonomy the territory of Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed under the Indian constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

