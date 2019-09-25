International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Delhi CM announces scheme under which people residing as tenants can avail power subsidy

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 25-09-2019 12:49 IST
Delhi CM announces scheme under which people residing as tenants can avail power subsidy

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

government on Wednesday announced a new scheme under which people residing as tenants in Delhi will be able to avail of power subsidy. Announcing the 'Mukhyamantri Kirayedar Bijli Meter Yojna', Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said till now, tenants were not able to avail the Delhi government's power subsidy scheme under which there is no charge for the electricity consumption of up to 200 units.

"It was a long-pending demand of tenants in Delhi. Tenants will have to get a prepaid meter installed after depositing security money of Rs 3,000," Kejriwal told reporters. Under the new scheme, the tenant will have to submit a rent agreement or rent receipt and proof of the address of the residence where they are residing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019