UN chief and President of Mauritania discuss security situation in Sahel

The Secretary-General welcomed Mauritania's commitment and efforts undertaken toward the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, notably the eradication of poverty.

Devdiscourse News Desk New York
Updated: 25-09-2019 15:06 IST
The Secretary-General welcomed Mauritania's commitment and efforts undertaken toward the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, notably the eradication of poverty.

The Secretary-General met with H.E. Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. The Secretary-General commended Mauritania's President for his election. The Secretary-General and the President also discussed the security situation in the Sahel, including the need to accelerate the operationalization of the G5 Sahel Joint Force. The Secretary-General welcomed Mauritania's commitment and efforts undertaken toward the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, notably the eradication of poverty.

(With Inputs from APO)

COUNTRY : United States
