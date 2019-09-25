Following are the foreign highlights at 1700 hours

FGN28 TRUMP-MODI-LD WH Trump 'encourages' Modi to improve relations with Pakistan: WH

United Nations: US President Donald Trump "encouraged" Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve relations with Pakistan and fulfil his promise to better the lives of the Kashmiri people, according to a readout issued by the White House of the bilateral meeting between the two leaders. By Yoshita Singh

FGN23 PAK-KASHMIR-UN-QURESHI Qureshi writes to UN Sec Gen, UNSC Prez outlining Pak's legal case on Kashmir

Islamabad: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written to the UN Secretary General and President of the UN Security Council highlighting Pakistan's legal case on the Jammu and Kashmir issue. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN35 PM-3RDLD PACIFIC PM Modi announces $150 mn line of credit to group of Pacific island nations

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a USD 150 million line of credit to the group of Pacific island nations for undertaking solar, renewable energy and climate related projects based on their requirement. By Yoshita Singh

FGN18 UNGA-ERDOGAN-KASHMIR Resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue and not through collision: Erdogan

United Nations: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue during his address at the United Nations, saying it is imperative to solve the problem through "dialogue on the basis of justice, equity, and not through collision." By Yoshita Singh

FGN17 PAK-QUAKE-LD TOLL Toll rises to 30, over 452 injured in quake in Pakistan

Islamabad: The death toll in the devastating earthquake that rattled Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and several cities in the country rose to 30 on Wednesday as authorities stepped up relief efforts. By Sajjad Hussain PTI

