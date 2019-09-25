International Development News
Development News Edition
Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than you think

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 25-09-2019 20:34 IST
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think.

Trump made the comment to reporters a day after delivering a stinging rebuke to China's trade practices at the United Nations General Assembly, saying he would not accept a "bad deal" in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

COUNTRY : United States
