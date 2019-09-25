Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than you think

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think.

Trump made the comment to reporters a day after delivering a stinging rebuke to China's trade practices at the United Nations General Assembly, saying he would not accept a "bad deal" in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Also Read: PM Modi gifts picture of 'Howdy Modi' event to Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)