U.S. House Judiciary chief call on Barr to recuse himself from Ukraine probes

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 25-09-2019 21:24 IST
U.S. Attorney General William Barr must recuse himself from any Ukraine-related investigations after a memo showed President Donald Trump in a July call told the Ukrainian president he would have the head of U.S. Justice Department contact him, the House Judiciary Committee chairman said.

"The President dragged the Attorney General into this mess. At a minimum, AG Barr must recuse himself until we get to the bottom of this matter," U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler, the panel's Democratic chief, said on Twitter.

COUNTRY : United States
