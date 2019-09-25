UK's Johnson to address party's lawmakers on Thursday-Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will attend a meeting of his Conservative Party's lawmakers on Thursday and is likely to try to rally morale ahead of their annual conference starting on Sunday, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

"Boris Johnson will attend a mass meeting of Conservative MPs (Members of Parliament) tomorrow morning," Chief Political Correspondent Christopher Hope said. "The Prime Minister has accepted an invitation to address the backbench 1922 committee meeting at 11.30am (1030 GMT)."

