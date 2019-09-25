Memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader to investigate Biden

Washington, Sep 25 (AP) President Donald Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine's new leader to work with the US attorney general and lawyer Rudy Giuliani to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, according to a rough transcript summarizing the call released Wednesday. In the call, Trump raised allegations, without citing any evidence, that the former vice president sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor's investigation of his son Hunter.

"There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that," Trump said to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The conversation between the two leaders is one piece of a whistleblower's complaint, which followed the July 25 call. The complaint is central to the formal impeachment inquiry launched Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The White House account of the call reveals that Trump was willing to engage a foreign leader to dig up dirt on a political foe and he goes so far as to volunteer his attorney general to help. But Trump appears to stop short in the call of any explicit quid pro quo, such as linking Ukraine's help to American military aid or other assistance. Days before the call, Trump froze nearly USD 400 million in aid to Ukraine. It was not clear from the summary whether Zelenskiy was aware of that. The president has insisted he did nothing wrong and has denied that any request for help was tied to the aid freeze.

It's illegal under federal law to seek foreign government assistance for US elections. The release of the rough transcript sets the parameters of the political debate to come. Trump, at the U.N. on Wednesday, dismissed it and said as he often does that's he's the victim of "the single greatest witch hunt in American history."

Democrats say it lays the groundwork for the congressional impeachment inquiry. Trump aides believed that his oblique, message-by-suggestion style of speaking would not lend itself to the discovery of a "smoking gun" in Wednesday's summary. His previous messages to his staff were at the center of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into obstruction of justice in the Trump-Russia case.

One example in the summary: Trump says to Zelenskiy, "I would like for you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it." In the conversation, Trump doesn't distinguish between the roles of Giuliani, his personal attorney and political ally, and Barr, who as the nation's top law enforcement officer is supposed to be above the political fray. Barr has been a staunch defender of Trump, most notably during the Mueller investigation.

"Mr Giuliani is a highly respected man, he was the mayor of New York City, a great mayor, and I would like him to call you," Trump said, according to the call summary. "I will ask him to call you along with the attorney general." Immediately after saying Giuliani and Barr would be in touch, Trump references Ukraine's economy, saying: "Your economy is going to get better and better I predict. You have a lot of assets. It's a great country."

It's not the first time Trump has sought foreign assistance to undermine a political rival. He publicly asked Russia to find missing Hillary Clinton emails in 2016, but this is his first documented time doing so while president with the weight of the U.S. government at his disposal. The president took the 30-minute call from the White House residence, while officials in the Situation Room listened in and worked to keep a record of the conversation, as is standard practice. They used voice recognition software, but the call was not recorded.

Trump ordered the document declassified Tuesday. The release came against the backdrop of the president presiding over a meeting of world leaders at the United Nations, a remarkable split screen even for the turbulence of the Trump era.

The inspector general for the intelligence community wrote to the acting Director of National Intelligence in August that he believed the conversation between Trump and Ukraine's leader could have been a federal campaign finance violation because the president could have been soliciting a campaign contribution from a foreign government, a Justice Department official said. The whistleblower — a member of the intelligence community — said in their complaint that they had heard the information from "White House officials," but did not have firsthand knowledge of the call, the Justice Department official said.

Prosecutors from the department reviewed a transcript of the call and determined the president did not violate campaign finance law. The determination was made based on the elements of the allegation, and there was no consideration of the department's policy that a sitting president cannot be indicted, the official said. (AFP) NSA

