Britain still hopes it can work with Iran to ease tensions - Raab

Reuters London
Updated: 25-09-2019 22:24 IST
Britain still hopes it can work with Iran to ease tensions - Raab

Image Credit: Flickr

Britain still hopes it can work with Iran to reduce tensions in the region, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday, as he urged Tehran to come back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

"Iran's record of respect for the basic rules of international law is woeful and it is getting worse," he told parliament.

"And yet, even now, we retain the hope that we can work with Iran and with our international partners to de-escalate tensions, to rebuild confidence and to establish a clear path for Iran towards international respectability."

