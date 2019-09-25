International Development News
Israel's president asks Netanyahu to try to form a government

Reuters Jerusalem
Updated: 25-09-2019 22:44 IST
Israel's president tasked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday with forming a new government led by his right-wing Likud party after power-sharing talks with his centrist rival, Benny Gantz, failed.

But eight days after an inconclusive election, Netanyahu has no clear path to a fifth term: a Likud-led bloc of right-wing and religious parties is six seats short of a ruling majority in the 120-seat parliament. Nominated by President Reuven Rivlin on live TV, Netanyahu will have 28 days to put together a government, with a 14-day extension possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Israel
